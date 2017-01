BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Berea man has been arrested after police say he had sexual contact with a juvenile while he was left in charge of the child.

Officers arrested 26-year-old John Lunsford Wednesday. They say the abuse occurred over a period of several months. Investigators say Social Services assisted in the case.

Lunsford was charged with four counts of sodomy and six counts of sexual abuse. He was taken to the Madison Co. Detention Center.