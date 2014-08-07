More Clouds than Sunshine – Thursday

Afternoon Update:

It’s a hazy sunshine that we’re tracking for you this afternoon. A few of those clouds, mainly west of I-75 may give way to a few spotty showers. Our best bet for summer showers and thunderstorms is on your Friday!

Thursday; August 7, 2014

You’re waking up to thick morning fog towards the Cumberland PKWY and along I-75 in south-central Kentucky. Take your time on the roads and as you’re pulling out of your driveway given that many schools are back in session this morning! We’re partly cloudy and mild to start with temps by lunch time in the mid/upper 70’s. Though we’ll stay mostly rain-f