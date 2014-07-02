Three Arrested Following Robbery Attempt

 Three men were arrested following an attempted robbery at a Lexington jewelry store.
 Court documents said Theo Evans, Dwan Harris and Terry Wallace went into the Castle on West New Circle Tuesday with hammers in an attempt to rob the place.
 Documents said the three threatened an employee.
 However, police said the owner pulled a gun on the men and held them there until officers arrived and arrested them.
 Court documents said Evans, Harris and Wallace are all from Detroit, Michigan.
 They are all charged with robbery.

